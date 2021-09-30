Rosario Dawson to join the Dying Light 2 Stay Human cast

Besides showing off a lot more about the game itself, including the open world environment, music composition and recording process, narrative details and character relationships, Techland also announced that Rosario Dawson will lend her voice talents and likeness to a major in-game character known as Lawan. They promised a big guest star reveal for a character, so there we go.
Take a look at all of this and more in the latest Dying 2 Know episode, which is now live and available below.
Dying Light is scheduled for a February 4th, 2022 release for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch (Cloud version).
Dying Light 2 Stay Human — Dying 2 Know: Episode 4:
Techland today debuted the fourth episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K), an original web series diving deep into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This episode gave gamers a closer look at The City and went behind the scenes of the music recording process in Abbey Road Studios. Techland also revealed a collaboration with famous actress Rosario Dawson, who lends her talent to a major in-game character.
The fourth episode of D2K introduced Lawan, a new major in-game character portrayed by Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Sin City). During the show, viewers learned more about Lawan’s role in the Dying Light story and her relationship with main protagonist Aiden Caldwell. Check out the episode on Dying Light’s YouTube channel.
Techland shone a UV light on Dying Light 2 Stay Human‘s vast open world, with developers giving more details on how players’ in-game choices will revive The City and give hope to rebuild civilization.
Viewers were also shown a behind-the-scenes video featuring the music recording process, directed by Olivier Derivière (Streets of Rage 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr) in Abbey Road Studios, one of the most recognizable studios in the UK and previously used by artists such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd and U2. The end result, the track – Run, Jump, Fight – Main Theme Music Track from Dying Light 2 Stay Human, created by Olivier Derivière and featuring The London Contemporary Orchestra, can be heard here for the very first time. Moreover, Techland shared more insights about the composer’s approach to video games and how his vision and music were implemented into Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
For all players eager to enter the ravaged world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the first Dying Light launches on October 19 for Nintendo Switch as the Platinum Edition, the most content-packed and ultimate edition of the original game.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version). Pre-orders are now available via dyinglightgame.com/
preorder. All pre-orders will come with an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin.
