Check out the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies experience

Of course we can’t have a full-fledged Call of Duty release without a brand new chapter in the Call of Duty: Zombies experience. So right on time, Activision has revealed “Der Anfang”, which will be included in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Get right to that new reveal trailer, behind the scenes video and screens below, and stay tuned for the upcoming November 5th, 2021 release for console platforms and the PC. Stop by the official site for a new blog post with a few more details too!
Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies screens:
Zombies Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Vanguard:
The next chapter in the Dark Aether Saga has been revealed, with “Der Anfang” – the new story of Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.
First Look at Zombies | Call of Duty: Vanguard:
Treyarch is bringing Zombies to Call of Duty: Vanguard in partnership with Sledgehammer Games!
Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes gameplay footage from the developers to learn more about the Dark Aether entities you’ll be working with to take down Von List’s undead army.