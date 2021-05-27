Dying Light 2 Stay Human confirmed for December 7th, 2021

After creatively teasing it for the past few weeks, Techland has finally announced a date and official details for their long awaited follow-up to the action-packed 2015 first person survival title.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to hit the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One on December 7th, 2021, and there’s already quite a few pre-order campaigns up and running already.
Have a look at a selection of screens, the official trailer and more.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Official Gameplay Trailer:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human screens:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases December 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Techland made the announcement during the first episode of Dying 2 Know, a unique and immersive in-game web series diving deep into the world of Dying Light 2. Pre-orders are available now.The entire episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K) was filled with the latest news about Dying Light 2, including a unique gameplay trailer showcasing the current state of the game and a story background. Even players who haven’t experienced the original Dying Light can delve into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and fully enjoy it. Check out the episode on Techland’s YouTube channel.Pre-orders launched moments ago, so every gamer can find an edition with unique content that suits them best. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s. These are accompanied by three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Everyone who pre-orders any version of the game will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin. More details about all available editions and their contents, including the lavish Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, can be found at the official pre-order page. Pre-order your preferred edition now and don’t forget that stock for the Collector’s Edition won’t last long!The world of Dying Light is huge, so for those players who have yet to experience it, Techland has prepared a Platinum Edition of Dying Light. It contains all DLC released so far, at a best value, available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation Store (only for PlayStation Plus members), and Microsoft Store. Right now is the best time to explore Harran and learn the fate of Kyle Crane.For those who want more insight and updates on the Dying Light universe, Techland is working on Techland Gamers & Goodies. More information about this community hub will be revealed soon.Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches December 7, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are available today via dyinglightgame.com/preorder. PC, PS4, and PS5 versions will be available from 9:30 PM CEST, with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S available from 10:00 PM CEST.