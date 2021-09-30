PS Plus subscribers get Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Kombat X free for October 2021

PlayStation Plus subscribers, get ready to queue up some more free downloads… Sony has announced next month’s selection of freebies for October 2021.
There are a duo of PS4 titles (backwards compatible with the PS5 of course) along with a new PS5 title as well, all of which will be available beginning on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021.
Check out more details at the PlayStation Blog and below!
Hell Let Loose (PS5)
This WWII-inspired multiplayer title splices epic 100-player battles with a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game, where Commanders direct the flow of battle and co-ordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s march to victory. Team up and tackle enemy combatants online* in 50v50 skirmishes across a dynamically shifting frontline, choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armour unit types, each equipped with authentic weapons, vehicles, and equipment.
PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
Prove you’ve got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA Tour Pros across stunning, real-life courses during your very own career and earn rewards and gear, then play against your friends or the world’s best players in local and online* matches. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own clubhouse, designing and running full seasons and tournaments customized to your rules and requirements.
Mortal Kombat X (PS4)
Netherrealm Studios’ bone-crunching beat ‘em up fuses cinematic presentation with an all-new gameplay experience. For the first time in the series’ history, every character in its robust roster has a selection of different fighting styles to pick from, offering an expanded range of strategies to take into battle, as well as combat against.
As always make sure to download this month’s titles before they are gone.