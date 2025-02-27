PS Plus games for March 2025: Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, TMNT: Cowabunga Collection

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for February 2025. The lineup will include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be today, March 4th, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | PS5

Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in this immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in. When a pair of corrupt ancient gods break free from centuries of darkness, the vibrant land of Thedas needs someone they can count on.Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together you will become The Veilguard. Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection | PS4, PS5

13 classic Konami TMNT games are assembled in one incredible package! Experience 13 immensely popular and influential TMNT games in a totally radical collection from Konami. These retro nostalgia trips come with a range of new quality-of-life features, including online play for certain games and local couch play, the ability to save anytime and rewind, button mapping, unique development art & sketches, historic TMNT media content and more! All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on March 4 until March 31.