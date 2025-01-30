PS Plus games for Feb. 2025: Payday 3, High on Life, Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Heads up all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony has announced the next set of monthly titles set to hit the service’s library for February 2025. The lineup will include Payday 3, High on Life, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, all for PS5 and/or PS4.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be today, February 4th, 2025 for this cycle, so make sure to queue up your downloads at that point. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well.

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab December 2024’s titles before they are gone.

And speaking of being gone, Sony has decided that as of January 2026 new additions to PS Plus will no longer consistently include PS4 titles “As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026.” Just so everyone is aware of that upcoming change.



Payday 3 | PS5

Revel in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist in this high-octane, co-op FPS experience for up to four players online. Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement. High on Life | PS4, PS5

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games. Pac-Man World Re-Pac | PS4, PS5

In this 2004 remake of the original PlayStation platformer, with improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics and updated visuals, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man’s family & friends and ruined his party. Off to the rescue, Pac-Man sets out to Ghost Island. Dodge Ghosts, solve environmental puzzles, rescue the Pac-Fam, and more in this platforming adventure. Play a collection of 3D mazes in Maze mode, clear Quest mode to unlock the original Pac-Man game in Original mode. All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on February 4 until March 3.