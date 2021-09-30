Bluepoint Games joins PlayStation Studios

Bluepoint Games and PlayStation consoles have been synonymous for quite some time now thanks to their amazing work on remaking/remastering a number of high profile titles such as Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.
So Sony Interactive Entertainment has made it official by acquiring and rolling them into PlayStation Studios to continue to hopefully do great work on remaking and developing new titles.
See the announcement below from the president of Bluepoint below, and hop on over to the PS Blog for the official announcement.
“We’re thrilled to have officially joined PlayStation Studios!
Austin, Texas has been home base for Bluepoint from when we first founded the studio back in 2006 and we’re now a team of close to 70 super-talented creatives and growing. While the studio has certainly grown over the past 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same- to always push the envelope and create the highest-quality games possible all while having fun doing it. The focus on culture has been instrumental to our success and we’re excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.
PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.
Thanks to everyone who’s supported us throughout the years – we can’t wait to bring you more amazing games in this next chapter for Bluepoint Games!”
– Marco Thrush, President, Bluepoint Games