Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Also on: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Publisher: Unfinished Pixel
Developer: Unfinished Pixel
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: No
ESRB: E
As much as I enjoy Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe, I’m not totally clear on why it exists.
It’s a fine arcade soccer game, don’t get me wrong. It offers a wide variety of tournaments to play in, from Europe-only, to Americas-only, to, as the title implies, Americas vs Europe. But functionally, it’s practically identical to last year’s Super Soccer Blast.
Admittedly, Super Soccer Blast itself was a pretty solid game, so it’s not like I’m going to complain about having another reason to play it (or a game very, very, very, similar to it). Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe picks up exactly where its predecessor left off, with lots of tournament options to choose from, a decent team editor tool, and very easy pick-up-and-play arcade soccer controls.
But seriously, it’s the exact same game, just with more teams to choose from. I’m not going to say not to buy Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe if you’re a fan of arcade soccer, but if you played Super Soccer Blast last year (or even if you played Super Sports Blast, which also includes that game), then there’s really no reason to pick this up too.
Unfinished Pixel provided us with a Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe Switch code for review purposes.