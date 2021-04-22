Nintendo eShop Update – Asdivine Cross, Shantae, Get Ogre It, Infinite Adventures

It’s a new week and as usual there’s quite a lot of new Switch digital content to potentially download from the Nintendo eShop.
Other than the big Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods DLC release, there’s a healthy assortment of other goodies to check out including (in no particular order) Asdivine Cross, Shantae, Get Ogre It, Infinite Adventures, Dwarf Journey, MotoGP 21, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods – Expand your Immortals Fenyx Rising adventure with the game’s third DLC installment, The Lost Gods. Discover a new top-down gameplay experience featuring brawler-style combat and a daring new champion on an epic journey to reunite the Greek gods, including legends like Poseidon and Hades. You can also try Immortals Fenyx Rising for free with the demo available in Nintendo eShop now!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Check out Nintendo eShop for a new Indie World sale, offering discounts on select indie games for Nintendo Switch from now until April 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For a full list of indie games featured in the promotion, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Archery Blast
- Asdivine Cross
- ASOBU Tights
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Bamerang
- BraveMatch
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Dead Dust – Available April 23
- Death end re;Quest – Available April 27
- Dungeon and Gravestone – Available April 23
- Dungholes – Available April 23
- Devil Slayer Raksasi
- Dwarf Journey
- EQI – Available April 23
- Escaping a Kid’s Room ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~
- Get Ogre It
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 – Available April 28
- Infinite Adventures
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia – Available April 23
- Moon Raider – Available April 23
- MotoGP 21
- Mystic Fate
- PICROSS S6
- Road Fury
- Sakura Succubus
- Shantae
- Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack
- Smelter
- Taiwan Monster Fruit : Prologue – Available April 28
- The Skylia Prophecy – Available April 23
- Touhou Hyouibana ~ Antinomy of Common Flowers.
- Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew – Available April 23
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- War Of Stealth – assassin
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.