Nintendo eShop Update – Asdivine Cross, Shantae, Get Ogre It, Infinite Adventures

News

April 22nd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


It’s a new week and as usual there’s quite a lot of new Switch digital content to potentially download from the Nintendo eShop.

Other than the big Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods DLC release, there’s a healthy assortment of other goodies to check out including (in no particular order) Asdivine Cross, Shantae, Get Ogre It, Infinite Adventures, Dwarf Journey, MotoGP 21, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion and more.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods – Expand your Immortals Fenyx Rising adventure with the game’s third DLC installment, The Lost Gods. Discover a new top-down gameplay experience featuring brawler-style combat and a daring new champion on an epic journey to reunite the Greek gods, including legends like Poseidon and Hades. You can also try Immortals Fenyx Rising for free with the demo available in Nintendo eShop now!

Nintendo eShop sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Check out Nintendo eShop for a new Indie World sale, offering discounts on select indie games for Nintendo Switch from now until April 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For a full list of indie games featured in the promotion, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

