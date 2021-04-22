The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles announced for PS4, Switch, PC

We assume there will be no objections to Capcom bringing a whole lot of new Ace Attorney games to North America and Europe in a nice, neat bundle.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which follows the career of Phoenix Wright’s ancestor, will include The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and its sequel, The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve — both of which never appeared outside of Japan. More great news, Capcom has taken the extra step to record new English voiceovers for the games.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will hit the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam beginning on July 27th, 2021 for $39.99. There will also be a digital bundle featuring The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $59.99 as well.
Check out the announcement video along with screens and the official press release below.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles trailer:
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles screens:
Get ready to cross-examine your opponents and reason your way to justice in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, releasing for the first time in North America and Europe on July 27. Announced today in a video message by Shu Takumi, Director of the Ace Attorney series, the collection tells the story of an ancestor of Phoenix Wright, the protagonist of the iconic Ace Attorney courtroom adventure series. In The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, players take on the role of a defense attorney to track down evidence, argue in court and ensure a just ruling. Featuring newly recorded English voices, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, both previously only available in Japan. The collection will be available for MSRP $39.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Steam. A digital bundle featuring both The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam for MSRP $59.99.
Set in the late 19th century during Japan’s Meiji Period and England’s Victorian era, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he works to sleuth out the truth in witnesses’ testimonies and clear his clients’ names in court. Players will unravel the mysteries behind 10 thrilling cases alongside a zany cast of over-the-top characters – including the local ace detective Herlock Sholmes.
In true Ace Attorney fashion, players will put their attorney skills to the test to gather evidence, question key witnesses and defend their clients in the courtroom. For the first time in the series, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles debuts two new gameplay experiences that are sure to raise the stakes, both in and out of the courtroom. During investigations, players will team up with Sholmes to engage in a “Dance of Deduction” to identify mistakes in the detective’s overboard logic and uncover new facts. In the courtroom, players will partake in “Summation Examinations” where they must point out juror discrepancies in hopes of achieving a coveted “Not Guilty” verdict. With these added gameplay features, prospective attorneys should prepare themselves for investigations and courtroom battles like they have never seen before.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles features exciting bonus content including eight additional mini-episodes and three alternate costumes that were previously released as DLC content in Japan. The collection also provides an inside look into the artwork, music and voice recordings of the games through the newly added Art Gallery and Auditorium.