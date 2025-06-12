Nintendo eShop Update – FANTASY LIFE i Switch 2, GEX Trilogy, Date Everything! 

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the Switch 2 version of FANTASY LIFE i, the classic platformer compilation GEX Trilogy, the quite unique Date Everything!, and many others.
Either way, see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
0 used & new available from
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Pre-orders:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead. Get hyped for the legendary franchise, now revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, sick tunes, plus a whole lot more! Reunite the crew in new and returning game modes with cross-platform online multiplayer* for up to eight skaters. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across classic parks from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in HD resolution. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 shreds onto the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems on July 11. Pre-order is now available on Nintendo eShop.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Every Dad Has His Day – Calling all dads (and dad appreciators)! With Father’s Day just around the corner, bring the fun to the whole family with a variety of games available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2! Team up as Mario and Bowser Jr. to save Lake Lapcat from an absolute cat-tastrophe in one of the adventures available in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, now with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2. If you’ve got a larger crew – take it to the big screen! Get the family together and compete for first place in a sprawling interconnected world in Mario Kart World, or join up for some minigame mayhem in Super Mario Party Jamboree. Does dad prefer to keep things old-school? Let him re-experience his favorite retro titles with a Nintendo Switch Online membership**, which grants exclusive access to a large library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games. Plus, if he has a Nintendo Switch 2 system, a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership includes access to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics library, enhanced features (like Rewind) for compatible Nintendo 64 games, and more. No matter how dad chooses to celebrate, there’s a game to help him play his way!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives RIDGE RACER
- Battle Train – Available June 18
- Bubble Wizard III Saga
- BUGDASU
- Can’t Sleep? Meditation, Deep Rest, and Relaxation
- Cat Cosmic Puzzle
- Clash of Weirdos – Card Carnage
- Cocktail & Bartender Guide
- Date Everything! – Available June 17
- Digging a Hole: Gold Fever
- EGGCONSOLE Revival Xanadu Easy Ver PC-9801
- Fairy Whale
- GEX Trilogy – Available June 16
- Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- Reiwa 2nd national census edition
- Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection
- hololive Treasure Mountain MegaPack – Available June 18
- HoloParade: Deluxe Edition – Available June 18
- Instants
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance
- LABYBAN
- Leftovers KO!
- Legendary Hoplite
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die – Available June 17
- Make it! Sushi
- Mastering Metaphors
- Nightshade Mysteries Eternal Moon Collector’s Edition
- No Sun To Worship – Available June 18
- Out of Sight
- Prison Alone
- Puff Up
- Re:Fresh
- Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game – Available June 17
- Shipwrecked Raft Survival
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home
- Street Vendor Simulator
- TETRA’s Escape 2 – Available June 13
- THE LOST DINO: SURVIVAL EXPEDITION
- The Paper Time Travelers
- Y. Village – The Visitors – Available June 13
- Zoo Merge – Available June 13
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.