Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also On: Xbox One, Switch, PC
Publisher: Ubisoft
Developer: Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft Chengdou
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: Yes
ESRB: T
December 30th, 2014 is a day which will live in video game infamy. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game was being delisted from digital platforms that it was previously available on due to Ubisoft no longer having the rights to distribute the game. Gamers who did not have the foresight to purchase it during the game’s release span as well as people who discovered the IP after the delisting date were shut out at the chance of enjoying this title. This title was actually a talking point in the merits of having physical copies. As years passed many have petitioned Ubisoft, Brian Lee O’Malley and even niche physical games publisher Limited Run Games to rectify the issue to mostly silence and shrugs. Perhaps coaxed by the 10th anniversary of the Edgar Wright film which the game was tie-in of, gamers rejoiced as the stars aligned and the game finally got a second life that “everyone” wanted…but does it deserve it?
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is a movie tie-in game for the Edgar Wright film based on series of Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Brian Lee O’Malley (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is actually the name of the 2nd volume of the 6 volume series.). The game follows a tweaked version of the movie/graphic novels’ plot where Scott, and his friends must defeat Ramona Flower’s 7 Exes in order for Scott to earn the right to date her. The game utilizes the gameplay seen in River City Ransom, a side scrolling beat’em up with RPG style level system and commerce. Early in your adventure when your characters are not at their peak, you will be at a tremendous disadvantage as not only are your foes extremely proficient at blocking, but they will also hit hard. Thankfully the consequences of losing all your lives is just starting the level over, you will not suffer any monetary consequences, but you can mitigate that by replaying older levels, leveling up and buying 1ups in the shops or grinding a specific Ex boss fight (People who has seen the movie/read the graphic novels know which one…). Once your character reaches their pinnacle, the game becomes a lot easier as enemies go down a lot faster.
For a re-release, the game has not been adjusted too much as part of it’s charm was the pixel based designs created by animator Paul Robertson. The game’s previously paid DLC of 2 extra playable characters and the online play is bundled into the complete edition. Modes which were locked away by inputtable codes are unlocked at the get go (Boss Rush, Dodgeball Battle Royal and a Survival Horror Mode). Perhaps the most perplexing additions are the UBI Connect option (which as of ver 1.01 has no challenges or rewards) and an ad slot at the top of the title screen (which as of ver 1.01 is advertising…Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition). Another thing that seems exclusive to this version of the title is the SFX is extremely muted even when the volume slider is put to the max. Otherwise the experience is mostly unchanged from a decade ago.
As someone who owned the original, It brings joy to heart that this game is once again made available to those who want it and on a platform which is a bit more evergreen than consoles *cough cough PC cough cough*. I will say that there are other titles people could’ve been enjoying if they wanted an excellent beat’em up experience (such as Fight’N Rage and River City Girls). Now if you’ll excuse me I need to find the cash I need to buy the bevy of physical edition of this title from….you guessed it, Limited Run Games. Cause they can’t delist it if you own the disc/cartridge!
Ubisoft provided us with a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition PS4 code for review purposes.