Scott Pilgrim EX brings the young adult back to fight for the fate of…Toronto?

I honestly didn’t expect to hear from Tribute Games outside of news regarding Marvel Cosmic Invasion, but Montreal-based developer had one more thing to show at Summer Game Fest and this one was a doozy.

It seems the studio that was borne of Ubisoft Montreal alumni have teamed up with Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, BenDavid Grabinski, director and showrunner of Scott Pilgrim Takes off, artist Paul Robertson and musicians Anamanaguchi to release a brand new side scrolling brawler which sees Toronto besieged by Demons, Robots and…Vegans, and only one man can save the day, Scott Pilgrim. With Grabinski’s involvement, I personally think it would be hilarious if they made Scott unplayable in the game much like Scott being absent for most of Scott Pilgrim Takes off, but apparently this game is set after the Netlfix animated series.

Scott Pilgrim EX will let you take control of Scott, Ramona and five unannounced characters from the franchise to fight for control of Toronto. Unlike Scott Pilgrim vs the World, there’s no need to unlock moves, but you will be able to upgrade stats, equip items in a brand new game whose story is co-authored by the Tribute Games team and Bryan Lee O’Malley.

I think one of the biggest revelations of the reveal trailer is the existence of an interconnected map, and quests. So it looks like Scott Pilgrim EX will feature a gameplay flow akin to say WayForward’s River City Girls than the more arcade-like experience of the previous Scott Pilgrim title.

Honestly the announcement has already secured my money, the questions now become… When are we getting it and who is handling the physical release?

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to arrive in this dimension on PC and consoles sometime in 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX – Coming in 2026 🌀🛹



Scott Pilgrim EX - Coming in 2026 🌀🛹

Watch this video on YouTube

Scott Pilgrim EX screens: