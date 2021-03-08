Windblume Festival arrives March 17th to celebrate freedom…and more in Genshin Impact 1.4

The lanterns have been released and you’ve played your last game of Theater Mechanicus for the year, it’s time for the Traveler to find out what happened to their sibling, right? Actually it’s going to happen in the latest Genshin Impact update which will arrive March 17th 2021. Players who have kept up with the story quests can further move along to find out what happened to the Traveler’s sibling and how it ties to the mysterious Abyss Order, a group looking to disrupt the peace in Teyvat.
Those that have not can play catch up or they can enjoy the Windblume Festival, which seems to be a mashup of Independence Day, Valentine’s Day with a mix of Summer Sports Festival. The City of Mondstadt will see a temporary facelift as players can engage in minigames which will test your traversal skills as well as your rhythm in what appears to be a lyre playing event. Besides the fun factor, prizes will be available to give players incentive to participate.
It wouldn’t be a game update with a new character and this one yields the Church of Favonius’ most goth member, Rosaria. Briefly introduced in update 1.2, players will be able to recruit this cyro spear user to their team if the Gacha Gods smile upon them.
As with updates there are some quality of life enhancements, the biggest being the increase in Condensed Resin one can hold at a time and the ability to lower the World Level so players can have an easier time with encounters that they would have trouble with in higher difficulties.
Outside of the Windblume Festival this update looks to bring plenty of experiences to tide players over until the next update which will include Hangout quests which will be branching quests that will enable players to learn more about the recruitable characters. The return of Marvelous Merchandise where you exchange goods with a pompadour’d traveling salesman and Outland Gastronomy which is a new event that is represented by a redone image used for China’s KFC collaboration.
This new content will arrive March 17th on all the platforms which this game is available (PC, Mobile, PS4/PS5).
Genshin Impact 1.4 screens:
Version 1.4 “Invitation of Windblume” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Songs of joy in the winds are streaming,
Beneath the flowers old hymns abide;
Though you should seek the festivity’s meaning,
Forget not that which your hearts do hide.