BioWare reveals new Dragon Age, Mass Effect projects

Once again, in case you missed all the festivities last night (or bailed out before the very last surprise), BioWare revealed that both a new Dragon Age and a new Mass Effect games are in development.
They dropped off a teaser trailer, embedded below, and a nice little message to the fans via the official blog as well.
Oh and they also announced a Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to most console and PC platforms (pre-order already here) for Spring 2021.
The Next Dragon Age Official Teaser Trailer – 2020 Game Awards:
The Next Mass Effect – Official Teaser Trailer:
Being part of The Game Awards this year was so exciting for all of us here at the studio, and we hope it was for you too.
Earlier today we teased a little more about Dragon Age, giving you a glimpse of the story and some of its characters. And, surprise! Another team within BioWare has already begun pre-production on the next chapter in the Mass Effect universe.
Rich, branching narratives, choices with consequences, and intriguing characters are central to the entire Dragon Age franchise, and we’re putting a lot of work into these. You’ll form relationships with companions who will fight by your side when you experience this true Dragon Age saga set in Thedas, a world in need of a new kind of hero.
We’ve got a lot more in store for the Mass Effect universe and while we’ve got a long runway ahead of us before we’ll be ready to show you more, we hope the teaser set the tone for where we’re headed next. The teaser is full of hints about what we are planning, and we hope you have fun finding them all!
In the meantime, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming in Spring 2021, so we’ll see you all back in The Citadel very soon.
As we approach the holiday season, we want to send a heartfelt thank you to all of you for your passion for our games. We are excited about the future of BioWare, and to be making the games you want us to make. We look forward to sharing more about Dragon Age and Mass Effect, as well as the other titles the teams are working on here at BioWare in the new year.
Stay safe, have a wonderful holiday season,
The BioWare Team