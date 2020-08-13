Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse demo drops in tomorrow

It’s almost here! The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse demo, which is a remake of the PS1 demo which many gamers played endlessly back in the day, launches tomorrow, Friday, August 14th at around 8:00am PT/11:00am ET. But… it’s only for those who pre-order the full game at this time.
Check out the official trailer for the demo below, and stop by the official Activision blog for more in-depth detail on the demo and the full game, here. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (the full game) launches on September 4th, 2020.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo Trailer:
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse Demo kickflips off on Friday, August 14th at 8am Pacific Time for those who pre-ordered the game. In this pre-release experience carved out from the full game, players will get to skate as Tony Hawk in the level that started it all for the franchise; the Warehouse, straight out of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.