Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse demo drops in tomorrow

August 13th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


It’s almost here! The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse demo, which is a remake of the PS1 demo which many gamers played endlessly back in the day, launches tomorrow, Friday, August 14th at around 8:00am PT/11:00am ET.  But… it’s only for those who pre-order the full game at this time.

Check out the official trailer for the demo below, and stop by the official Activision blog for more in-depth detail on the demo and the full game, here.  Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2  (the full game) launches on September 4th, 2020.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo Trailer:

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse Demo kickflips off on Friday, August 14th at 8am Pacific Time for those who pre-ordered the game. In this pre-release experience carved out from the full game, players will get to skate as Tony Hawk in the level that started it all for the franchise; the Warehouse, straight out of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

