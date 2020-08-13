«

Nintendo eShop Update – Faeria, Linn: Path of Orchards, Mastercube

News

August 13th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


There are tons of new Nintendo Switch titles hitting the Nintendo eShop digital storefront this week… and even a lone 3DS release too.

A couple of options include Faeria, Linn: Path of Orchards, Mastercube, Double Kick Heroes, Zero Strain and more!

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Faeria – With its unique living board, the Faeria game will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield and fight for victory! A strategy game like no other, build exciting decks and shape the battlefield as you fight epic battles. Raise mountains, build forests, fill lakes or harness the sands of the deserts. You choose your own path to victory.
    • Linn: Path of Orchards – Step out of your conventional platforming habits and delve into the dynamic and rotating world of Linn, a modern puzzle-platformer set in a fantastic and mysterious ancient world. You control Aban, an exotic guardian of nature, on her journey through a lost sky temple. Help Aban on her divine mission to rejuvenate the ancient Tree of Light. Levels consist of treacherous dynamic platforms that make you rethink every move before you press a button. Completing each level needs both timely reactions and logical thinking. The Linn: Path of Orchards game will be available on Aug. 14.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:

