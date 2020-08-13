Nintendo eShop Update – Faeria, Linn: Path of Orchards, Mastercube

There are tons of new Nintendo Switch titles hitting the Nintendo eShop digital storefront this week… and even a lone 3DS release too.
A couple of options include Faeria, Linn: Path of Orchards, Mastercube, Double Kick Heroes, Zero Strain and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Faeria – With its unique living board, the Faeria game will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield and fight for victory! A strategy game like no other, build exciting decks and shape the battlefield as you fight epic battles. Raise mountains, build forests, fill lakes or harness the sands of the deserts. You choose your own path to victory.
- Linn: Path of Orchards – Step out of your conventional platforming habits and delve into the dynamic and rotating world of Linn, a modern puzzle-platformer set in a fantastic and mysterious ancient world. You control Aban, an exotic guardian of nature, on her journey through a lost sky temple. Help Aban on her divine mission to rejuvenate the ancient Tree of Light. Levels consist of treacherous dynamic platforms that make you rethink every move before you press a button. Completing each level needs both timely reactions and logical thinking. The Linn: Path of Orchards game will be available on Aug. 14.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives CIRCUS CHARLIE
- Big Dipper
- Bite the Bullet
- Boomerang Fu
- Cecconoid – Available Aug. 17
- Collar X Malice -Unlimited-
- Darkestville Castle
- Devious Dungeon Collection
- Double Kick Heroes
- Helheim Hassle – Available Aug. 18
- KING OF FIGHTERS R-2
- Mastercube
- MazezaM – Puzzle Game
- My Universe – My Baby – Available Aug. 18
- Norman’s Great Illusion – Available Aug. 19
- Of Tanks and Demons III – Available Aug. 14
- Piczle Lines DX Bundle
- Pool Pro GOLD
- Prehistoric Dude – Available Aug. 14
- Ramageddon – Available Aug. 14
- Regina & Mac – Available Aug. 15
- Retro Arcade Shooter – Attack from Pluto
- SAMURAI SHODOWN!2
- Shaolin vs Wutang – Available Aug. 14
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
- WE ARE DOOMED
- Zero Strain
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS: