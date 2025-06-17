Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’s demo is the biggest ever



We’re not usually too aware of how successful a game’s demo is these days, not to mention many games don’t even get a demo (but that’s another conversation), but in the case of the latest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remake, apparently it’s the biggest ever!

Activision revealed that the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Foundry Demo did pretty well for itself (stats based on internal install estimates), and since many long-time players were likely first exposed to the franchise in the form of a demo way back due to the original PlayStation days, it’s like a full circle moment. Access to the demo is mostly tied to pre-orders of the title for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, so we’re sure that it’s looking good for the game’s sales too.

Anyway, there’s still time to pre-order and get access to it, or you can wait for the title to launch on Game Pass, retail and digital storefronts for the Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Summer’s heating up, and Activision is stoked to announce that the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Foundry Demo is officially the biggest THPS demo ever*, with more players than ever before dropping into the fun since the demo launched on June 8. Haven’t joined a shred sesh yet? The Foundry Demo is still available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for fans who pre-ordered the game, so there’s plenty of time to pre-order and get in on the action! Players can then get ready to kickflip to their heart’s content when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 heads to Game Pass** on day one, July 11, bringing a legendary combo of classic and brand-new levels, new and OG skaters, next-level tricks, an even sicker soundtrack, cross-platform online multiplayer, and so much more! From Foundry to Game Pass, it’s going to be the gnarliest summer yet!