Celebrate the upcoming launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 with THPS Fest tonight in L.A. and Twitch

The countdown is on! As the highly anticipated Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 video game nears its release on July 11, Activision, in collaboration with AEG Presents, is hosting a one-night blowout celebrating the fusion of skateboarding, gaming artistry, and killer music. Tomorrow, May 8, the historic El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles will transform into skate central, offering fans Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gameplay reveals, high-energy musical performances, and a celebration of skate style and its cultural impact. The excitement will be broadcast globally via an exclusive Twitch livestream. Join hosts Salema Masakela, Steezus and Nora Vacsoncellos by tuning in starting at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET for: Interviews with beloved skaters featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Gameplay sneak peeks featuring top skaters and creators

Live musical performances by Lupe Fiasco, Danny Brown, Adolescents and Urethane This event is a tribute to the artists and skaters who have cemented Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 as the greatest of all time in both gaming and skate culture. Set your reminder now and join the celebration live at twitch.tv/tonyhawkthegame.