Call of Duty: Modern Warfare S4 update includes 200-player Warzone, new locale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 update is set to deploy later tonight, and with it some nice new features and surprises including a limited-time 200-player Warzone (via 50 quads), a new Modern Warfare locale known as Cheshire Park, a new MW multiplayer mode and new gear.
There’s a lot of info to consume, so make sure to drop by the official blog for all the details before it hits at 11:00pm PDT on June 29th/2:00am EDT on June 30th.
Check out the announcement below along with some screens.
Launching tonight at 11 p.m. Pacific Time, Season Four of Modern Warfare, including Warzone, will receive an update that will fundamentally change the battle in Verdansk.
With this update, Verdansk will now be able to hold up to 200 players in Battle Royale Quads in Warzone. That means 50 Quads of Operators fighting each other and the encroaching circle collapse.
Players who are travelling and fighting their way through the Warzone can now be on the lookout for Supply Run Contracts. Upon activation, players and their squad will be directed to a nearby Buy Station. Reach it within the time limit to get a discount on Buy Station purchases.
Modern Warfare players will have a new locale to deploy to: Cheshire Park. Located in urban London, England, Cheshire Park is a picturesque garden and conservatory where Operators will battle from door to door or through the central flora-filled area. Also included in the update is a new multiplayer mode: Team Defender. Introduced nearly a decade ago, Team Defender returns to Modern Warfare as a fast-paced objective game mode that puts a twist on the traditional Capture the Flag formula.
Warzone players will also have a new piece of gear to look forward to – the Spotter Scope. This re-usable scope allows players to scan the environment around them and mark enemies without being detected. The update also introduces a new weapon to both Modern Warfare and Warzone – the Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle.
For more information about the Season Four update, head to the Activision Games Blog post: https://blog.activision.com/call-of-duty/2020-06/Season-Four-Reloaded