Activision launching free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale for consoles, PC tomorrow

Activision today dropped a huge Call of Duty-sized bomb on the free-to-play battle royale competition today. Call of Duty: Warzone, a 150-player competitive online multiplayer title for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, is launching tomorrow.
Set in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare universe, the standalone game will feature cross-play across all platforms, and share progress with Modern Warfare for those gamers who own and play it as well. Call of Duty: Warzone will features squads of 3, land and air vehicles, contracts, weapons and attachments, loot, rewards, an XP progress system, and seemingly many of the modern battle royale features that are available these days.
Check out the trailer and screens below, along with the official announcement and fact sheet. See the official site here.
Call of Duty: Warzone goes live on March 10th beginning at 8:00am PDT/11:00am EDT for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and available at 12:00pm PDT/3:00pm EDT to download free for everyone else.
Call of Duty: Warzone – Official Trailer:
Call of Duty: Warzone – screens:
Welcome to Warzone, the new massive combat experience with up to 150 players from the world of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Explore the immense city of Verdansk and, with two modes to play, experience a large-scale map, drop in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top in this Free-to-Play experience for everyone.
Team up with your friends and drop into a massive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battleground in a fight for all-out survival. Squads can earn rewards by finding loot, eliminating enemies or completing discoverable Contracts located around the map.
Contracts are scattered throughout the battleground and are available for any squad to pursue. Completing these contracts gives you in-match rewards including weapons, Cash, XP, and more to instantly gain an advantage over other squads. Whether it’s hunting down a specific opponent in a Bounty or dominating an interest point on the map, there are more ways than ever to be the top squad.
Warzone features a signature Modern Warfare battleground experience with all-new ways to play, including dozens of Weapons complete with attachments, killstreaks, land and air vehicles, 1v1 Gulag battles to earn redeployment, and other innovations to help your team get the upper hand.
Unified Progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Warzone supports crossplay across console and PC and unified progression across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- For players that already own the full version of Modern Warfare, all content already earned including Battle Pass items, Operators, weapons and customization items will carry over to Warzone, and all progression earned in Warzone will counts towards overall Modern Warfare progression
- For players who do not own the full version of Modern Warfare, all progress and items they’ve earned in Warzone will be rewarded in Modern
Warfare, should they ever choose to purchase it.
- In addition, Warzone shares the same Item Shop and Battle Pass System as Modern Warfare.
- The Battle Pass system allows players to unlock two free new functional weapons, up to 300 COD points, calling cards and more just by playing
- Those who want to bring their game to a whole new level can purchase the Season Two Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty Points for access to unlock up to 100 tiers of new content, including an instant unlock for iconic Special Forces Operator, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley