Mekorama review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Xbox One, Switch, PS4
Publisher: Rainy Frog
Developer: Rainy Frog
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-2
Online: No
ESRB: E
There are two things about Mekorama that will basically tell you all you need to know about the game.
The first is that it’s very similar to Captain Toad Treasure Tracker. I mean, I know that isometric 3D puzzle games existed before Captain Toad, but Mekorama is more or less what you’d get if you stripped away the Nintendo gloss and took a more minimalist approach. The gameplay is essentially the same: you’re helping guide a cute little robot named B through a series of short levels, and you rotate the world in order to figure out the next move.
The second key thing is that Mekorama got its start as a mobile game. For the most part, this means that the game translates extremely well to the Vita (and, presumably, the Switch), since it’s built around touch controls. I’m sure it works well enough on other consoles, but if you want to experience this game in its ideal form, touch controls are the way to go.
Mind you, there are still moments of frustration. There are a couple of levels where you need to be extra precise, and even if the touch controls work, like, 95% of the time, there are still the odd levels where your fingers are bound to get in the way.
But those moments are few and far between. And, what’s more, even if it’s not the most original game, Mekorama still presents a fun challenge. It’s hardly some deep game that’ll occupy you for hours and hours on end, but that’s not the point. If you’re looking for a fun puzzle game that you can drop in and out of without missing anything, this is most definitely it.
