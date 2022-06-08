Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set to deploy on October 28th, 2022

Heads up Call of Duty fans, Activision, Infinity Ward and the various Call of Duty development teams have revealed that the next generation of Call of Duty titles will ready to deploy on October 28th, 2022.
Being described as the “a new era for the franchise”, Modern Warfare II is a direct sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare and will feature a new unified game engine, Warzone 2.0, a Special Ops a tactical co-op mode, an upcoming open beta, pre-order details, a Steam PC version and more.
Have a look at the great-looking gameplay reveal trailer and official screens, along with all the game info below.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II screens:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will kick off a new era for the franchise when it releases worldwide on Friday, October 28. Players will experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is, featuring familiar heroes and new allies who will be challenged to work together in missions across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The Campaign is set to be an incredible experience, featuring offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions. Players can also join up with their duo for evolved Special Ops, a tactical co-op mode that will advance team-building skills, and also sets the scene for the near-endless hours of gameplay available in the world-class Multiplayer.
In Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer, players will be able to try out and level up the multiple base weapons, explore a wide range of maps and modes, meet an international cast of Operators and more. Modern Warfare II will also have an incredible post-release calendar, set to include a massive amount of free post-launch content drops featuring new maps, modes, and blockbuster special events that can’t be missed.
Soon after the launch of Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, the team has taken a wide range of community feedback to heart with both experiences. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art Warzone experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. To add, today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.
In addition, for the first time in Call of Duty history, the team is using one unified engine across the franchise. Starting with Modern Warfare II, the new title features the new, next-generation engine first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019). Modern Warfare II will be the most advanced Call of Duty in history, with a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics.
Call of Duty is taking a generational leap forward, ushering in a new era, beginning with Modern Warfare II, which leads the most ambitious rollout ever across the franchise.
- Modern Warfare II, the sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) releases October 28.
- The all-new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 comes out later this year.
- An all-new mobile experience that will bring Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go, is in development.
- One unified engine across the franchise beginning with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.
- RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will release on day one of Modern Warfare II and the new Warzone.
- Call of Duty is coming to Steam on PC starting with Modern Warfare II, and Battle.net will continue to support Call of Duty games.
- And there’s much more to come…
Pre-orders for Modern Warfare II are available now, allowing players early access to the Open Beta.
For much more Modern Warfare II intel, head to the Call of Duty blog post: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2022/06/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-II-announcement-release-reveal
For additional Modern Warfare II pre-order info, head to: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2022/06/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-II-preorder-benefits-details