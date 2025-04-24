Ghost of Yōtei gets a October 2nd, 2025 release, $250 Collector’s Edition

Sucker Punch’s very much anticipated follow up to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei, officially has a release date for the PS5: October 2nd, 2025. To celebrate the big news Sony and Sucker Punch also dropped off a new trailer, pre-order details and information for the trio of editions they are expecting to make available — including a $250 Collector’s Edition.

Check out many of those tidbits below and at the official PS Blog, along with that trailer, and stay tuned for even more media and news soon.

Ghost of Yōtei – The Onryō’s List | PS5 Games:



Ghost of Yōtei screens:

Ghost of Yōtei Editions:



We are so excited to announce that Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 on October 2, 2025!

It’s been nearly five years since we shipped Ghost of Tsushima, and in that time we’ve been hard at work making Ghost of Yōtei something special. While the stories are unrelated, it’s important to us to make this a worthy follow-up to Jin’s journey, and we can’t wait for you to experience Atsu’s quest for vengeance later this year.

Alongside today’s news, we’ve also released our latest trailer for Ghost of Yōtei, “The Onryō’s List.” Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.

One by one, she’s hunting them down to avenge her family, armed with the same katana used to pin her to that burning tree all those years ago. But while Atsu’s story begins with vengeance, she’ll find there’s more to her journey than just revenge. As she explores Ezo, Atsu will meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose.

We hope the brief looks in today’s trailer give you a taste of what you can expect from Ghost of Yōtei. Beyond your first look at the Yōtei Six, you’ll spot some of the gorgeous scenery of Ezo as well as a handful of Atsu’s new weapons, a few of her allies, and even a new gameplay mechanic that will allow you to glimpse Atsu’s past and understand everything that was taken from her.

But we’ve only scratched the surface. In Ghost of Yōtei, we’ve built upon and evolved the way you explore the open world, offering even more freedom and variety than in Ghost of Tsushima. You’ll choose which leads to follow as you pick which Yōtei Six member you want to hunt down first. Atsu can also track other dangerous targets and claim bounties, or seek out weapon sensei to learn new skills. Ezo is wild, and as deadly as it is beautiful. As you trek across the open world you’ll find unexpected dangers and peaceful reprieves (including some returning activities from Tsushima), and you’ll be able to build a campfire anywhere in the open world for a rest under the stars. We want you to have the freedom to explore Ezo however you decide to, and we can’t wait to share more.

Today we can also reveal that pre-orders for Ghost of Yōtei begin next week, on May 2 at 10:00 AM in your local timezone (10:00 AM ET for those in the US), and you’ll be able to choose between multiple different editions, including our amazing Collector’s Edition.

First, if you pre-order any edition of Ghost of Yōtei you’ll receive a unique in-game mask, as well as a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch1. Pre-orders on PlayStation Store will receive the avatars immediately.

The standard edition of Ghost of Yōtei will be $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP and will be available at retail or at PlayStation Store.

At PlayStation Store, you’ll also be able to pre-order the Ghost of Yōtei Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes a digital copy of Ghost of Yōtei plus in-game bonuses including The Snake’s armor set, as well as an alternate dye for your starting armor. You’ll also receive a unique horse color and unique saddle dye, plus an in-game Charm, gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveler’s Maps, which allow you to find statues throughout the world to upgrade your skills.

Finally, we are thrilled to reveal the Ghost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition2, which will be available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com in parts of the world where it is available, or at select retailers in other regions. Collector’s Edition will be $249.99 | €249.99 | 31,980 JPY MSRP.

This packed edition includes all of the pre-order bonuses, all in-game items from the Digital Deluxe Edition, and a digital copy of the game3, as well as a replica display edition of Atsu’s Ghost mask. The mask is built to-scale with Jin’s mask from our Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition. If you have both, they look great next to each other on a shelf! The mask measures 6.8 x 5 x 5.9 inches and is made of resin, plus includes its own display stand.

Also included is a replica of Atsu’s sash, complete with the names of all six members of the Yōtei Six (but you’ll have to cross them off yourself). The sash measures 71 inches long and is made of a cotton blend, a perfect cosplay accessory or wall decoration.

There’s also a replica of the Tsuba from Atsu’s katana, forged by her father in the image of two twin wolves. This Tsuba measures roughly 3 x 3 inches and also includes its own display stand.

In addition to all of the above, the Ghost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition also includes a pouch of coins and instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, a game of skill you’ll play throughout Ghost of Yōtei. There’s also a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree along with a wolf at its base, and a set of four 5 x 7-inch art cards featuring the sash, the wolf, Atsu’s Ghost mask, and our key art.

We think this is the best Collector’s Edition we’ve ever produced, and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on it on October 2.

While pre-orders don’t open until May 2, you can wishlist Ghost of Yōtei right now at PlayStation Store and sign up to receive notifications as we release more information in the months to come.

We are so proud of Ghost of Yōtei and have many more exciting things we can’t wait to show you as we approach our release date. We are incredibly appreciative of all the support for Ghost of Tsushima and grateful for everyone who played, and hope you’ll look forward to following the wind once again on October 2.