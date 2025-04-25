Forza Horizon 5’s Horizon Realms update rolls out a dozen unique new environments, 2 new modes and more

With the PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5 rolling out beginning today (for Premium Edition buyers, and then Standard Edition next week), the Forza team has coordinated a drop for the meaty new Horizon Realms update which will apply to all platform versions.

Horizon Realms adds a dozen new environments along with a pair of new modes too, including Skill and Free modes.

Check out some screens and more details from the official Forza site, and check it out right now.

Forza Horizon 5 – Horizon Realms update screens:

Forza Horizon 5 is getting one of its biggest updates: starting today, the Horizon Festival evolves with Horizon Realms. Realms introduces twelve unique environments, including eleven fan-favorite, previously limited-time locations from past Evolving World updates and a brand-new Stadium Track. Players can explore these realms in free roam or skill mode, earning accolades and unlocking new rewards. With Realms, Forza fans can revisit their favorite environments or discover them for the first time. There will even be two different ways to experience Horizon Realms: Skill Mode Choose one of the Horizon Realms to enter and try to bank as much Skill Score as possible. Each Evolving World has its own separate Skill Score leaderboard, and there will also be a total Skill Score Leaderboard tallying up all points banked on each Realm – so try to take the top spot in all of them!

Free Mode This mode puts the leaderboards to the side and focuses on players having a good time in their favorite Realms. Enter on your own or with your friends in a Convoy to explore your favorite Realms, obtain Badges tied to previous content updates, unlock accolades to earn #Forzathon Points, and more!

