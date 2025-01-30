Forza Horizon 5 set to race onto the PS5 this spring

Surprise!!! Or not. As rumored some time ago, Playground Games today officially revealed that their award-winning open world racer Forza Horizon 5 is in development for the PlayStation 5, and will be heading to non-Xbox consoles this spring.

Panic Button, in collaboration with Playground and Turn 10 Studios will be responsible for the PS5 port (see the product page here), and it sounds like it will be content complete and offer the same expansions and content as the Xbox and PC version. There’s no word regarding PlayStation 5 Pro support or enhancements yet, but it sounds like we’ll be treated to that info in the near future.

Check out the official announcement below, and stay tuned for more details.

Forza Horizon 5 – PS5 screens:

With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase. We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can’t wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community. In addition to bringing Forza Horizon 5 to PS5, we’re working on a special new free content update for all platforms, Horizon Realms. Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises. Stay tuned to our channels for more details soon. Wishlist Forza Horizon 5 on the PlayStation Store today to stay informed about updates and release times. If you already own the game on another platform, share the news with your friends in the PS5 community and tell them to get ready to join your convoys as cross-play will be available for all Forza Horizon 5 players across Xbox consoles, PC and PS5. We look forward to welcoming new players to the Horizon Festival, and we are sure Forza Horizon 5 veterans will share their experience, tips, and tricks to make beginners feel right at home as they start their adventures. Join the official Forza Discord server to connect with other players, follow our Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts to stay in the loop, and sign up for our Newsletter to get more details about Forza Horizon 5’s release on PlayStation 5 and all things Forza. Whether you are adventuring through Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico on Xbox, PC or PS5, we look forward to racing alongside you all at the Horizon Festival this spring.