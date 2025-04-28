Better practice your best Phoenix Wright impression, traveller, you’re going to court in Genshin Impact v5.6

With the crisis in Natlan more or less wrapped up, players of Genshin Impact are probably expecting another appearance by Dainsleif as we get another interlude regarding Khaenri’ah. However expectations be damned as HoYoverse revealed details regarding Genshin Impact version 5.6 and we’re apparently heading back to where it all started, Mondstadt!

The joyous Windblume Festival is marred as Albedo, Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius, is accused of murder. In order to prove your friend’s innocence, you’ll need to seek the counsel and aid of the mysterious coven of Witches known as the Hexenzirkel. However securing their assistance won’t be easy as you’ll need to complete a combat trial on a magical chessboard. I guess what they say is true…it’s all fun and games til someone gets hurt.

This version will also see you return to Fontaine where the waterlogged land will have you participating in an event dubbed “Chevalmarin Film Fantasy Land”. Meet up with familiar faces like Navia as you help run an amusement park. Build up the park, hire workers and attract attendees in what will be a way more relaxing activity than what we’ll be doing in Mondstadt.

Amongst the people you will meet during the Chevalmarin Film Fantasy Land will be one of the newest recruitable characters, Escoffier. This former chef of the Hotel Debord is a 5 Star Cryo Polearm character who can summon an All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek. This mechanic can be used defensively as well as offensively. In its defensive instance, it can absorb elemental attacks and generate food items or it can trail the player and fire Cryo blasts that will reduce resistance to Hydro and Cryo attacks.

The other new playable character in version 5.6 is Ifa. The Flower-Feather Clan’s Saurian Veterinarian. He’s a 4 Star Anemo Catalyst user who can act as a healer to your party as well as control the battlefield with his Anemo abilities. His Nightsoul’s Blessing State will allow him to boost Swirl and Electro-Charged Damage in Natlan so construct your parties accordingly!

Given she is a crucial figure in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasy Land, players will have another opportunity to recruit Navia alongside Escoffier. The second half of this version will give players a chance to recruit Kinich and Raiden Shogun. However there will be a special Chronicled Wish banner where you can lock in a Inazuman 5-Star character when you see that golden comet crossing the sky as you make your wish.

Genshin Impact is available now for free on PC, iOS, Android, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Version 5.6 “Paralogism” Trailer | Genshin Impact #NewVersion #Trailer #GenshinImpact #Paralogism



