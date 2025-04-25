She might not be able to afford it, but Mona will be the poster child for the Genshin Impact × Charlotte Tilbury collaboration

Even after a half a decade of service, Genshin Impact is still a cultural force, holding steady on revenue charts and still captivating a global audience . The game has crossed over to the real world with product collaborations with brands such as KFC, McDonalds, OnePlus, UGREEN and more. Today we learned the newest brand collaboration will be a bit more gendered (I guess guys can use skincare products…who am I to assume).

Starting April 30th, beauty conscious Genshin Impact fans can get ahold of two special product bundles of Charlotte Tilbury products. The Starfell Treasure Box retailing at £55 will net you a Travel Sized version of Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Deluxe Sample of Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir. You will also receive a Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin Impact Eye Mask, Compact Mirror Drawstring Pouch as well as a voucher that can be redeemed in-game for the following items, Primogems x160, Hero’s Wit x5, Sanctifying Unction x5, Mora x50,000.

For those whose finances are in a better place than our astrologer spokesperson, The Starry Miracle Box which retails at £155 will net you the following a 30ML jar of Charlotte’s Magic Cream, 15ML tube of Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum (uh…achtually, Mona is a Hydro Character…so this item feels out of place!), 9ML tube of Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir. The non-cosmetics portion of this box set include a Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin Impact Tote bag, Makeup bag, Pin Badge, Headband, set of stickers and a voucher for Primogems x300, Hero’s Wit x10, Sanctifying Unction x5, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10, Mora x50,000. It should be noted the in-game vouchers will only be redeemable between the dates of April 30th 2025 and June 30th 2025.

If you’re the forgetful type, you can visit the Charlotte Tilbury website to sign up for a reminder when this collection goes live. While the pricing provided was in GBP, the website does appear to offer global shipping, so if you are a fan of Mona and feel the need to add to your collection, this isn’t quite out of reach!

Genshin Impact is available now for free on PC, iOS, Android, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

