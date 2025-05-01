Dig into the official Borderlands 4 gameplay deep dive right now

If you didn’t have the opportunity to check out the nearly 20 minute long gameplay deep dive into Borderlands 4 as part of 2K/Gearbox and Sony’s State of Play event, make sure to do so right now!

The new footage, with special guest Randy Pitchford from Gearbox Software, shows off quite a lot of the title but still leaves a more than a little for the future. We get a look at two of the four new Vault Hunters and a cross-section of environments, gear, weapons and enemies, so there’s a lot left to be revealed later on before that September 12th, 2025 release.

Have a look at the gameplay deep dive and the official gameplay trailer below, and stay tuned for more.

Borderlands 4 – Official Gameplay Deep Dive



Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Deep Dive

Watch this video on YouTube

Borderlands 4 – Official Gameplay Trailer:



Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, during a dedicated PlayStation’s State of Play, 2K and Gearbox Software shared an extended look at the action-packed gameplay coming in Borderlands 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise. Borderlands 4 will launch on September 12, 2025 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later in 2025. In the extended gameplay footage, players were treated to a first look at two of the four new Vault Hunters that will be featured in Borderlands 4. Vex the Siren is a powerful Siren who can empower herself or manifest deadly shades to fight alongside her, while Rafa the Exo-Soldier shines as a former Tediore trooper who wears an experimental exo-suit capable of digistructing an arsenal of weapons. Each Vault Hunter offers a unique playstyle, further augmented through the most advanced skill tree system in a Borderlands game to-date. Across the vast and seamlessly connected planet of Kairos, players will face the oppressive Timekeeper. For thousands of years, he kept the planet hidden, controlling its inhabitants with cybernetic implants called Bolts and an army of synthetic soldiers known as The Order. Players will travel across the planet where they’ll encounter new and returning characters, creatures and inhabitants to battle, and unique factions spread across four distinct regions that seek freedom from the tyranny of the Timekeeper. The friends discovered along the way will be recruited by players to their cause while enemies will experience first-hand the arsenal of weapons and abilities wielded by the Vault Hunters. As seen in the explosive footage shared during PlayStation’s State of Play, Vex and Rafa tear a path through a secret blacksite in Terminus Range, a frigid, mountainous region. This extended gameplay segment showcases the destructive power of the updated gear system in Borderlands 4, fueling the wildest loot chase ever, including: Deadly weapons from across eight new and returning manufacturers, each boasting their own devastating strengths;

Licensed Parts system that combines the behaviors and abilities from multiple manufacturers into a single weapon;

Enhancements gear slot to augment weapons based on their manufacturer, rewarding extra firepower with an optimized gear loadout;

Ordnance, a shared slot for Grenades and Heavy Weapons like rocket launchers, recharges on a cooldown to keep you locked and loaded during especially tough encounters;

Rep Kit gear adds utility by letting players heal themselves or activate temporary buffs to help turn the tide of an intense battle. Borderlands 4 makes it easier than ever for friends to jump into co-op multiplayer with a new system for players to form parties online and stay together when switching game modes.* The game is designed for co-op from the ground up, with instanced loot for each player, dynamic level scaling, and individual difficulty to keep the party together and having fun through the whole campaign. Be sure to check out the full dedicated PlayStation’s State of Play for additional never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes insights from the development team.