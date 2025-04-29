Borderlands 4 release date bumped up, deep dive State of Play set for tomorrow

Paul Bryant01 mins

Hey there vault hunters who were hopefully very excited about the late September release of Borderlands 4 (which was announced in an earlier State of Play not that long ago), Gearbox Software has some good news for you!

The release of Borderlands 4 is actually being bumped up by about 2 weeks to September 12th, 2025, and Gearbox is partnering with Sony for a 20+ minute, game-focused State of Play event to show it off tomorrow on April 20th, 2025.  See those details about the deep-dive right here at the official PlayStation Blog.

Either way, tune into the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels for all the fun at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET tomorrow.

 