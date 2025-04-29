Borderlands 4 release date bumped up, deep dive State of Play set for tomorrow

Hey there vault hunters who were hopefully very excited about the late September release of Borderlands 4 (which was announced in an earlier State of Play not that long ago), Gearbox Software has some good news for you!

The release of Borderlands 4 is actually being bumped up by about 2 weeks to September 12th, 2025, and Gearbox is partnering with Sony for a 20+ minute, game-focused State of Play event to show it off tomorrow on April 20th, 2025. See those details about the deep-dive right here at the official PlayStation Blog.

Either way, tune into the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels for all the fun at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET tomorrow.