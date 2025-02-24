Explore an ever changing manor when Blue Prince arrives on April 10th

It wouldn’t be a good inheritance if there weren’t strings attached right? For Simon P. Jones, he must uncover the mystery of his deceased grand uncle’s manor by finding the 46th room in his 45 room manor. Enter the manor at dawn and slowly uncover the layout of the manor, however at the dawn of the next day the layout will completely change. With a little bit of luck and a lot of skill can you solve this perplexing puzzle bequeath to you?

Developed by Dogubomb and published by Raw Fury, Blue Prince is an atmospheric puzzle title in which there is no combat. I had an opportunity to try the title at an offsite event hosted by the publisher and I really enjoyed how boardgame-like this title is. As soon as you turn the knob on the next door you’re tasked with a choice which may or may make this day you find this fabled 46th room to earn your inheritance.

The title will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as well as the PS+ Game Catalogue at the Extra and Premium Tiers. Also if you want a taste of what this manor has to offer, the game does have a demo which will allow you to explore the grounds for four days.

Blue Prince arrives April 10th on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation.

Blue Prince Date Reveal Trailer



Blue Prince screens: