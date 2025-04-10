Sloclap’s arcade-style soccer title, Rematch, gets a release date, SKU details and an open beta

I would’ve never had it on my bingo card that Sloclap, the developer of games such as Absolver and Sifu would take a crack at Soccer (Football, Futbol, Calcio, Futebol, Voetbal or whatever you want to call it! Just don’t say “Footie”), but their take on the world’s most popular sport is quite real and coming quite soon as their latest trailer reveals a release date of June 19th, 2025.

If you’re looking to get han…feet on with the title, you should probably head to the game’s website and sign up for the game’s open beta which is set to occur on the weekend. If you get the call up, expect to experience either 4v4 or 5v5 matches…just don’t be a ball hog!

Ahead of the game’s release Sloclap also revealed the various versions the games will be available for. The base version of the game will cost $29.99 and those who pre-order will be granted access to a Sloclap hat to be used in game. The Pro Edition will cost $29.99 and will grant you 72 hour Early Access, a Captain Pass which will grant you additional rewards in the game’s battle pass and additional cosmetics for your character and profile. The Elite Edition will be the one to get if you want everything, as the $49.99 package will grant you all the contents of the Pro Edition, an additional Captain Pass, and more cosmetics for your character and stadium!

Will Sloclap’s sports game be able to take a chunk out of the soccer game market? We’ll find out when Rematch comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on June 19th 2025.

REMATCH | Golden Rules Trailer | Release Date Announcement



REMATCH | Golden Rules Trailer | Release Date Announcement

Watch this video on YouTube