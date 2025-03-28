Fight Demons with Demons in a Japan of yore in RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Raidou Kuzunoha is back, not as an extra boss or a cameo, but as a main character. The protagonist of Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army and Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon is now seeing his first full fledged adventure remastered for modern platforms.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will introduce us to the young man starting off as an apprentice of the Narumi Detective agency where he gets approached by a strange girl asking him to kill her. This strange request will lead to conflict that if unresolved could prove catastrophic to the nation!

Based on the 3rd Devil Summoner title, RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will have you partaking in real time combat as you fight demons with the aid of demons you control. Make sure you assemble the right team for the job as having demons with the right affinity can make your battles a cakewalk or an insurmountable task!

In addition to visual and audio upgrades (see the screens and trailer below), the game will add a Detective Journal, allowing you to access details you’ve discovered during your investigation, combat tips and even close as to what your next objective should be. Raidou can also access streetcars giving him a speedy way of traveling from place to place. You can also modify your experience by adjusting the difficulty level from the leisurely Sleuth mode, to Detective Legend mode which can only be toggled once you’ve begun a New Game+ playthrough. If you’re meticulous about reliving certain parts of the game, this remaster will allow you to save your game in up to 20 save slots, thus making sure you’ll have plenty of space to backtrack if you feel you’ve painted yourself into a corner.

The game will be available in a standard and digital deluxe edition which includes training which can help you gather resources quicker, guest demons skill books and combat trials. Physical fanatics will want to keep an eye on ATLUS’ social media accounts as they will reveal details of a collector’s edition of the game that will be sold exclusively through Limited Run Games.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army and will be available on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform this June 19th, 2025.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army — Announcement Trailer



RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army screens: