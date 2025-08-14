Nintendo eShop Update – Drag X Drive, Madden NFL 26, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the unique Drag X Drive for the Switch and Switch 2, finally a version of Madden NFL for a modern Nintendo console in the form of Madden NFL 26 on the Switch 2, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
1 used & new available from $20.00
Purchase on Amazon
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Drag X Drive – Inspired by a mix of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair motocross and skateboarding, the Drag X Drive game brings the next generation of 3-on-3 sports to the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Move your wheels by sliding both Joy-Con 2 controllers forward to move ahead or move just one controller to quickly turn. Once you grab the ball, use motion controls1 to shoot, pass, dunk and score extra points by performing tricks! Mix things up with a variety of activities, including the Circuit Sprint racing minigame, shooting contests and more. Plus, complete challenges to earn trophies and unlock customizable helmets! Drag X Drive is available today for Nintendo Switch 2.
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend. Powered by years of NFL data, EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 converts thousands of plays into more explosive gameplay – with new traits, authentic play styles and adaptive strategy that match on-field tendencies and strategies of real NFL quarterbacks and coaches. From the “Skol!” chant in Minnesota to the pre-game light show in Baltimore, immerse yourself in the NFL experience including extreme weather conditions, team traditions and more. Take to the field now with EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 for Nintendo Switch 2, available today on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Treasure-Packed Tracks – Get ready to embark on an adventure with the bouncy tunes from the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game, available now on Nintendo Music2! Revisit the tracks that accompany Toad’s puzzling quest to track down Wingo and save Toadette, including Plucky Pass Beginnings, The King of Pyropuff Peak, Blizzard on the Star Express and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Save on Multiplayer Games During the Play Together Sale! – Gather friends and family and share good times with games for the Nintendo Switch system! Find great deals on select multiplayer3 games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Hurry – these deals will only last until Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/play-together-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 1989 After the War – Available Aug. 15
- Bendy: Lone Wolf – Available Aug. 15
- Bubble Wizard IV Saga
- Bunkers 1944 FPS – Available Aug. 15
- Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 – Available Aug. 15
- Cats in Cozy Rooms – Available Aug. 15
- CORE.SYS – Available Aug. 20
- Crossout Legends
- Curse Rounds
- Cyber AI Defense
- Cyber Car Seller Simulator
- Demons Are Coming! – Available Aug. 15
- Discounty – Available Aug. 20
- DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper
- EGGCONSOLE Brandish Renewal PC-9801
- Escape the Backrooms BODYCAM
- GOST of Time – Available Aug. 15
- Hop ’n’ Marty – Available Aug. 15
- Hyper Dots
- Iwakura Aria
- Kimono Cats
- Learn to Play – Jungle Frog – Available Aug. 15
- Mad Skills BMX 2 – Available Aug. 15
- Mind Over Magnet – Available Aug. 15
- NanaKnight
- OFF – Available Aug. 15
- Re:Play – Available Aug. 15
- Rogue Raccoon
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution – Available Aug. 19
- Super Darling Panic／スパダリ★パニック
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown
- TetroMosaic, RacY: AutomatA – Available Aug. 15
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.1
- Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.2
- Tokyo Racer X – Available Aug. 15
- Tralalero Tralala Simulator
- Yarn Guardians
- Zumba – Treasure of the Marble Sea