Nintendo eShop Update – Drag X Drive, Madden NFL 26, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including the unique Drag X Drive for the Switch and Switch 2, finally a version of Madden NFL for a modern Nintendo console in the form of Madden NFL 26 on the Switch 2, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here:  www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
    • Drag X Drive – Inspired by a mix of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair motocross and skateboarding, the Drag X Drive game brings the next generation of 3-on-3 sports to the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Move your wheels by sliding both Joy-Con 2 controllers forward to move ahead or move just one controller to quickly turn. Once you grab the ball, use motion controls1 to shoot, pass, dunk and score extra points by performing tricks! Mix things up with a variety of activities, including the Circuit Sprint racing minigame, shooting contests and more. Plus, complete challenges to earn trophies and unlock customizable helmets! Drag X Drive is available today for Nintendo Switch 2.
    • EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend. Powered by years of NFL data, EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 converts thousands of plays into more explosive gameplay – with new traits, authentic play styles and adaptive strategy that match on-field tendencies and strategies of real NFL quarterbacks and coaches. From the “Skol!” chant in Minnesota to the pre-game light show in Baltimore, immerse yourself in the NFL experience including extreme weather conditions, team traditions and more. Take to the field now with EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 for Nintendo Switch 2, available today on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

  • Save on Multiplayer Games During the Play Together Sale! – Gather friends and family and share good times with games for the Nintendo Switch system! Find great deals on select multiplayer3 games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Hurry – these deals will only last until Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/play-together-sale/.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: