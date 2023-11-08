Live action The Legend of Zelda in development by Nintendo, Sony Pictures

In an interesting team up of videogame-aligned corporations, Nintendo late yesterday announced that an official Legend of Zelda live-action movie is in development with partner Sony Pictures Entertainment.

There’s no information regarding casting or a proposed release date or anything of the sort for The Legend of Zelda flick as of yet, though we do know that will be produced by Nintendo, Shigeru Miyamoto and Marvel veteran Avi Arad’s Arad Productions. Wes Ball, probably most well known for the Maze Runner movies, will be taking on Director duties.

So where does Sony Pictures fit in? They are co-financing the project and will be responsible for theatrical distribution too.

See the press release below

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto Minami-ku; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter) today announced that it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda. The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many mega hit films. The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles. By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.