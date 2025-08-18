Get a glimpse of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s “The Guild” in the latest trailer

In advance of the big full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 during the Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 19th, Activision and friends have been running with some viral marketing of “The Guild”, which is really an in-game global tech force, robotics corporation that plays a large role in the story of the game.

The ran with some sponsored ads/articles in a number of publications, and also dropped a “Don’t Fear Tomorrow” trailer, which gives a good look at who the baddies are gonna be in Black Ops 7.

Check it out below, and stay tuned for more!

The Guild – Don’t Fear Tomorrow



As you may have seen, The Guild, a global tech force that positions itself as the ultimate safeguard for humanity, has officially gone public this week. To kick things off, The Guild launched their corporate website, anchored by their bold promise: “Tech You Can Trust.” The launch was followed by advertorial and “cover” placements at Wired and Forbes, along with out of home advertising and other activities. But none of it was real. The Guild is the in-game robotics company at the heart of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. In the new game, The Guild develops robotics to better society – and their CEO Emma Kagan claims to be humanity’s last line of defense against this emerging threat. Tune in next week at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 19 @ 11AM PT to see the full reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.