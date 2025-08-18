And your Gamescom Award 2025 nominees are…

With the actual gamescom 2025 event just around the corner, the nominees for the big gamescom award 2025 were revealed this morning!

The European gaming show itself kicks off on Tuesday, August 19th with Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany, at the Koelnmesse exhibition centre, and runs through Sunday August 24th. It’s looking live Resident Evil Requiem, Borderlands 4, Crimson Desert and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hela and Mario Kart World are leading the way in terms of raw nominations, but be sure to check out the full list of nominees below.

There will be opportunities for fans and visitors to vote for various Global categories, via www.gamescom.global or in person for attendees, so make sure to do so and get your vote counted before the results are tabulated.

Stay tuned for coverage of the event as well as the award results later on too.

The nominees for the gamescom award 2025 have been announced! An international jury of top games journalists and content creators has selected the most promising and creative titles of the year from a large number of submissions. Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom Entertainment is the standout in the ARTS category group, earning nominations across multiple categories, including Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Gameplay and Most Epic. In the PLATFORM category group, Borderlands 4 by Gearbox Software/2K, Crimson Desert by Pearl Abyss, and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree by Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment are among the titles vying for the trophies. The GLOBAL categories have been expanded for 2025. In addition to the HEART OF GAMING Award, they now include new jury categories such as Best Lineup, Best Booth (Jury Award) and Best Business Booth. In the consumer categories Best Trailer/Announcement and the new Best Merch and Best Booth (Consumer Award), winners are decided exclusively by the community From Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21, at 2:00 PM (CEST), gamescom fans and visitors can vote for their favorites in the ARTS and PLATFORM categories, along with Best Booth (Consumer Award), Best Merch and Best Trailer/Announcement. Votes can be submitted online at www.gamescom.global and on-site via QR code. These are the nominees for the gamescom awards 2025: ARTS Category Group Best Visuals Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Best Audio Cairn – The Game Bakers

Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17 Best Gameplay Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Most Entertaining Dispatch – AdHoc Studio

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Most Epic Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening – Funcom

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment

Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment Most Wholesome Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents

Star Birds – Toukana Interactive

Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake Games for Impact Cairn – The Game Bakers

Forever Skies – Far From Home

Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus

Monowave – Studio BBB

Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games PLATFORM Category Group Best Microsoft Xbox Game Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios Best PC Game Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft

Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard Best Sony PlayStation Game Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team

Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment

Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake Best Mobile Game Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline

Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks

Genshin Impact – HoYoverse

Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games

Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake GLOBAL category group Best Lineup (Jury Award)

The award for Best Lineup goes to the exhibitor with the most compelling overall portfolio of titles as determined by the jury. Best Booth (Jury Award)

This category recognizes the booth that demonstrates outstanding originality, innovation and attention to detail, with the winner standing out for its exceptional interplay of concept, design and creative execution. Best Business Booth (Jury Award)

This award honors the most outstanding booth in the business area, distinguished by its original, innovative design and well-executed concept. Key evaluation criteria include creativity, attention to detail, innovative elements, and a carefully crafted booth presentation. HEART OF GAMING Award (Special Jury Prize)

The special jury award is open to all gamescom highlights, including games, expansions, technologies, individuals, organizations, companies, concepts and ideas. Best Booth (Consumer Award)

The community selects the most striking booth at gamescom for this award. The winner is a booth that attracts significant attention with its size, design or fan engagement and leaves the best overall impression on visitors.

Voting is open for a wide range of booths throughout the entertainment area. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST) Best Merch (Consumer Award)

In this category, products are celebrated for their creative design, originality and clear connection to the game or franchise. Award-worthy items include exclusive gamescom merchandise or innovative products that visitors love to use and present. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST) Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award)

The gamescom community votes for the coolest game trailer or the best new game announcement presented at gamescom. All trailers and announcements featured during gamescom Opening Night Live may be voted on. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST)