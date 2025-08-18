And your Gamescom Award 2025 nominees are…

With the actual gamescom 2025 event just around the corner, the nominees for the big gamescom award 2025 were revealed this morning!
The European gaming show itself kicks off on Tuesday, August 19th with Opening Night Live in Cologne, Germany, at the Koelnmesse exhibition centre, and runs through Sunday August 24th. It’s looking live Resident Evil Requiem, Borderlands 4, Crimson Desert and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hela and Mario Kart World are leading the way in terms of raw nominations, but be sure to check out the full list of nominees below.
There will be opportunities for fans and visitors to vote for various Global categories, via www.gamescom.global or in person for attendees, so make sure to do so and get your vote counted before the results are tabulated.
Stay tuned for coverage of the event as well as the award results later on too.
The nominees for the gamescom award 2025 have been announced! An international jury of top games journalists and content creators has selected the most promising and creative titles of the year from a large number of submissions.
Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom Entertainment is the standout in the ARTS category group, earning nominations across multiple categories, including Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Gameplay and Most Epic.
In the PLATFORM category group, Borderlands 4 by Gearbox Software/2K, Crimson Desert by Pearl Abyss, and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree by Brownies Inc. /Bandai Namco Entertainment are among the titles vying for the trophies.
The GLOBAL categories have been expanded for 2025. In addition to the HEART OF GAMING Award, they now include new jury categories such as Best Lineup, Best Booth (Jury Award) and Best Business Booth. In the consumer categories Best Trailer/Announcement and the new Best Merch and Best Booth (Consumer Award), winners are decided exclusively by the community
From Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21, at 2:00 PM (CEST), gamescom fans and visitors can vote for their favorites in the ARTS and PLATFORM categories, along with Best Booth (Consumer Award), Best Merch and Best Trailer/Announcement. Votes can be submitted online at www.gamescom.global and on-site via QR code.
These are the nominees for the gamescom awards 2025:
ARTS Category Group
Best Visuals
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Best Audio
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17
Best Gameplay
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Most Entertaining
- Dispatch – AdHoc Studio
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
Most Epic
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening – Funcom
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment
Most Wholesome
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents
- Star Birds – Toukana Interactive
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Games for Impact
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Forever Skies – Far From Home
- Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus
- Monowave – Studio BBB
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
PLATFORM Category Group
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios
Best PC Game
- Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team
- Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline
- Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
- Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
- Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games
- Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake
GLOBAL category group
Best Lineup (Jury Award)
The award for Best Lineup goes to the exhibitor with the most compelling overall portfolio of titles as determined by the jury.
Best Booth (Jury Award)
This category recognizes the booth that demonstrates outstanding originality, innovation and attention to detail, with the winner standing out for its exceptional interplay of concept, design and creative execution.
Best Business Booth (Jury Award)
This award honors the most outstanding booth in the business area, distinguished by its original, innovative design and well-executed concept. Key evaluation criteria include creativity, attention to detail, innovative elements, and a carefully crafted booth presentation.
HEART OF GAMING Award (Special Jury Prize)
The special jury award is open to all gamescom highlights, including games, expansions, technologies, individuals, organizations, companies, concepts and ideas.
Best Booth (Consumer Award)
The community selects the most striking booth at gamescom for this award. The winner is a booth that attracts significant attention with its size, design or fan engagement and leaves the best overall impression on visitors.
Voting is open for a wide range of booths throughout the entertainment area. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST)
Best Merch (Consumer Award)
In this category, products are celebrated for their creative design, originality and clear connection to the game or franchise. Award-worthy items include exclusive gamescom merchandise or innovative products that visitors love to use and present. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST)
Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award)
The gamescom community votes for the coolest game trailer or the best new game announcement presented at gamescom. All trailers and announcements featured during gamescom Opening Night Live may be voted on. You can cast your vote here from Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 at 2:00 PM (CEST)