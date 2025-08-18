Tune in for a Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event tomorrow!



Hold onto your Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons, Nintendo is ready to drop quite a lot of new information about the upcoming Kirby title that’s coming to the Switch 2 exclusively at some point in the future.

Nintendo reserved a whole 45 minutes to showing off Kirby Air Riders (not to be confused with Kirby Air Ride originally for the GameCube), which starts bright and early at 6:00am PT/9:00 ET, so we’re expecting something pretty special. Check out the live event embedded video below and make sure to set a reminder! We’ll follow up with new media and details after the event as usual.

Join us on Aug 19 at 6 a.m. PT for a Kirby Air Riders Direct with director Mr. Sakurai. The livestreamed presentation will last roughly 45 minutes and provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game.