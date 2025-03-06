The 108 stars shine bright once again as Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is available now

Destiny awaits as today you can go on a journey and to gather the 108 Stars of Destiny in either Suikoden and Suikoden II, two legendary RPGs from Konami now available on modern platforms. Experience the titles with enhancements such as redrawn character portraits, additional environmental animations and sounds, dialogue logs to ensure missed dialogue can be re-read and double speed battles or auto battles.

To celebrate the launch of this title, Konami has teamed up with Critical Role for a special one-shot episode where regulars Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, alongside guests Zeno Robinson, Arin Hanson, and Zachery Renauldo will experience an adventure in the world of Suikoden taking place between Suikoden and Suikoden II. This one-shot will air on the troupe’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well Beacon.tv on March 11 at 7 p.m PST/10 p.m EST.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (see our review here) is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars | Launch Trailer



