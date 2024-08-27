Gather your troops as Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will march onto the frontlines March 2025

We finally got some news as to when we can get our hands on the remasters of two iconic RPGs based on the Chinese novel Water Margin (Apparently Chinese books make for good games…who’d thunk it!). Konami revealed with a new trailer during Nintendo’s Partner Direct that players can start their journey to recruit the 108 Stars of Destiny when Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars spark the fires of revolution on March 6th 2025.

Starting today pre-orders for the title have begun on Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Marketplace. The Nintendo eShop will take pre-orders starting on September 6th and fans who want physical games can secure a copy at various retailers on August 28. Pre-orders on digital platforms will grant players bonus items such as the Prosperity Orb, Fortune Orb and 57,300 potch (The game’s currency). It would be interesting to see if this is available in both games or split between them.

This collection re-releases the first two entries of the series with quality of life additions such as double combat speed, auto battles, dialogue logs as well as redrawn character portraits from original character designer Junko Kawano. Other adjustments include enhanced lighting system, ambient sounds while characters are in the field to give the world a lived in feel.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 6th 2025. If Konami announces a physical collector’s edition, make sure to nab it and I’m sure it will be very sought after in the future.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars | Release Date Trailer (ESRB)



