Split Fiction makes literature fun on PC and consoles everywhere

Critics love Hazelight Studios latest co-op action title Split Fiction and our very own Matthew Pollesel is amongst them. Now you two can join Mio and Zoe on their grand adventure to escape the fictional worlds of their making!

Team up with someone in your home or a friend over the internet as you help the duo learn the power of friendship! As with all of Hazelight’s previous titles you only need a single copy of the game to play online as the company’s friend pass enables anyone using this feature to be able to play as long as the host is an owner of the title.

Short of offering to send someone over to your house to co-op with you, you really have no excuse to not check out Split Fiction, now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Split Fiction | Official Story Trailer



