PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC gets a new graphics comparison trailer

Everything is coming up Pac-Man this season, and the great looking remastered version of PAC-MAN WORLD appears to be also coming along quite nicely based on the latest trailer released by Bandai Namco today.
The second trailer for PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC shows off the next set of areas for the cartoony Pac-platformer and demonstrates the evolution of visuals a bit more too.
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC hits all platforms soon on August 26th, 2022. Check out the details and media below.
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC: Graphics Comparison – Areas 3 & 4:
Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today released a second trailer showcasing the evolution of PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, the remastered version of the game that brought PAC-MAN to the next generation of gaming. See how new areas and some of the most memorable boss battles in the game have been enhanced in this exciting new release coming August 26, 2022. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC will be available on August 26, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM. Preorders with limited-edition Chrome Noir PAC-MAN CHOGOKIN figure plus in-game skin are now available on the game’s official product page at www.bandainamcoent.com/games/pac-man-world-re-pac.
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC brings back a wonderfully original world of adventure for PAC-MAN, where our hero is now chasing the Ghosts to rescue PAC-MOM, PAC-BOY, PAC-SIS, Professor PAC, PAC-BUDDY, and Pooka from their clutches only to discover a new nemesis in the dreaded TOC-MAN.
