Enter the Shadow Labyrinth and experience Bandai Namco’s properties in a whole new way

We might’ve seen the birth of this new Bandai Namco interconnected universe in Prime Video’s Secret Level series, this brand new take on Pac-Man certainly turned heads when it debuted, but many were even more perplexed when a video game was tied to the short. Today players can enter this brand new world and make sense of it all.

In Shadow Labyrinth, you are Swordsman No 8 (You see him being “birthed” at the end of the Secret Level short.) and you must follow the guidance of the floating apparatus who calls itself puck as you traverse a strange and dangerous world, consume and gain new powers and figure out your true purpose.

Shadow Labyrinth is available now digitally on PC, Switch, and the PlayStation 5. Players who want a more premium experience can purchase deluxe editions with full details of their contents listed below. (Ed’s Note: Secret Edition available on Amazon right here)

Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes the full game, digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and additional bonus in-game items detailed below. Available only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Includes the full game, digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and additional bonus in-game items detailed below. Available only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Secret Edition: Physical edition: Includes the base game along with the following exclusive collectibles: a custom enamel pin set, iridescent and glow-in-the-dark sticker sheets, a themed booklet case, and a double-sided poster featuring the SHADOW LABYRINTH key art and a hand-drawn world map. The map contains a UV-reactive print, with hidden secrets revealed by a UV-light keychain included in the set, allowing players to uncover hidden details through PUCK’s eye. Available only for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

Physical edition: Includes the base game along with the following exclusive collectibles: a custom enamel pin set, iridescent and glow-in-the-dark sticker sheets, a themed booklet case, and a double-sided poster featuring the SHADOW LABYRINTH key art and a hand-drawn world map. The map contains a UV-reactive print, with hidden secrets revealed by a UV-light keychain included in the set, allowing players to uncover hidden details through PUCK’s eye. Available only for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch Collector’s Edition: A physical collector’s edition exclusive to the Bandai Namco Entertainment America store and available only for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Collector’s Edition contains all contents from the Secret Edition, plus a premium art journal featuring concept art and blank graph paper for players to map their journey. This edition is packaged in a custom collector’s box and includes a layered shadow box featuring UV-reactive artwork. Available only for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Shadow Labyrinth is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and the PlayStation 5.

Shadow Labyrinth – Launch Trailer



Shadow Labyrinth - Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube