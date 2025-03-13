Give Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo demo a “throw” ahead of its May 28th launch

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo has been on my radar for a bit since I first saw it at PAX East 2024 and I was absolutely charmed by it’s GBA styled-aesthetic and fun approach to combat that made all those after school geometry lessons finally pay off!

Well today developer Pocket Trap and their publisher PM Studios revealed that the game will be coming to PC and consoles on May 28th 2025. Help Pippit Popostrello recover the soul of his business magnate Aunt from an alliance of the city’s biggest crime families. Utilize the soul infused yoyo as you collect and utilize badges and enter into contracts for upgrades that you pay off as you play!

A demo is available now on PC and consoles which will give you three vertical slices of the game. The prologue which sets up the world, a slice of a level and finally a boss encounter where you take on the head of one of the families.

PM Studios also revealed that a physical edition of the game will be in stores and for those who want a Pippit of your own to hold, the collector’s edition of the game will include a plushie of the layabout bat.

Pipistrellow and the Cursed Yoyo will take a spin on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platforms on May 28th.

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo screens:



