Bumblebee finally gets the real Robosen treatment as they launch an auto-converting model!



Robosen has been dropping the jaws of Transformers fans around the world with their line of auto converting Autobots and Decepticons. So it was quite strange when they announced Bumblebee and it was missing a crucial element…transformation. Don’t get me wrong, the performance version of the bot is feature rich and can reenact scenes from the show with your auto-converting bots, but missing that crucial feature left many fans scratching their ends.

Well Robosen is looking to rectify this with the announcement of Flagship Bumblebee Auto-Converting Robot. Like his fellow Autobots Optimus Prime and Grimlock, this Bumblebee will be able to convert from bot to an alternate form, in his case it’s the iconic yellow Volkswagen Bug you know and love. Robosen also managed to recruit Dan Givezan, the man who provided Bumblebee’s voice in the iconic 1984 animated series to record over 200+ lines for this bot to speak. Like all Robosen bots, he can be controlled via voice commands or through a mobile app.

Flagship Bumblebee Auto-Converting Robot is available for pre-order at an early bird price of $949 USD and after 30 days will revert to its MSRP of $1,299. It is available for pre-order on Robosen’s website as well as Hasbro’s ecommerce website Hasbro Pulse and is expected to ship starting on July 15th, 2025.

Robosen Flagship Bumblebee



Robosen Flagship Bumblebee

Robosen Flagship Bumblebee Product Shots:

