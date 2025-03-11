A release date, more stars, a disc-free Collectors Edition, and a watch — A Death Stranding 2 x SXSW recap

One would never peg SXSW as a place to get gaming news…but Hideo Kojima never seems to walk a traditional path. The iconoclastic video creator along with PlayStation held a special panel at the long running music, film and interactive media festival to give gamers around the world the latest details regarding Kojima Productions’ sophomore effort, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The panel kicked off with a brand new trailer which features the reveal of several new characters portrayed by celebrities from around the world. Don Lee, Shioli Kutsuna (Hi, Yukio!), Alissa Jung, Luca Marinelli and even director George Miller were featured in this star studded trailer. Tying the visuals together was a new track from Yoann “Woodkid” Lemoine who also joined Kojima, Norman Reedus and Troy Baker on the SXSW Stage.

The close of the trailer also gave us the critical details such as the game’s release date (June 26th 2025) as well as the various editions of the game that will be available. Leading off is the Collector’s Edition which clocks in with a MSRP of $229.99 and the package will include a digital deluxe copy of that will grant you 48 hour early access, a 15” Magellan Man Statue, a 3” Dollman figurine, Art Cards and a letter from Hideo Kojima himself. The Deluxe Edition comes with in-game items and the standard edition which is just the base game. Pre-orders for all these editions will begin on March 17th.

If you thought the Collector’s Edition wasn’t exclusive enough, don’t fret this next item will certainly put a dent in your wallet. Shown briefly in the trailer, the character Neil (Luca Marinelli) sports a special American Classic Boulton designed by Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa. It will retail for $1,495.00 USD, only 2000 units will be available and it is set to ship on June 26th 2025, the same day as the game hits stores.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch on June 26th 2025, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

