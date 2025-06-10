In case you missed it… the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach live game premiere

With all of the various summer gaming events going on over the past week, did you miss the chance to watch the highly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On The Beach live gameplay premiere from the Orpheum Theatre in LA the other evening? Well make sure to get caught up before the big PS5 game launch on June 28th, 2025!

The event was hosted, of course, by Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima, and featured a panel with number of guests including Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna and Troy Baker.

Make sure to check out the festivities below, and/or check out the Death Stranding World Tour as it hits various locations around the world before the game releases.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Game Premiere – Orpheum Theatre – June 8, 2025



KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS have revealed the first live gameplay from the upcoming DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH. Taking place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA., Hideo Kojima was joined by host Geoff Keighley for a panel discussion featuring Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna and Troy Baker, followed by a live demonstration of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, closing with updates from Woodkid around the game’s soundtrack. Fans keen to get a first look at the game before launch on June 28th can watch the livestream here. This event was the first stop of the DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2 – a series of events commemorating the launch of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH touring 12 locations worldwide. Full details about the tour can be found here.