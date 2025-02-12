Will Hideo Kojima get weird when he attends this year’s SXSW?



With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach coming to the PlayStation sometime this year, it seems Hideo Kojima is looking to get a head start on the promotional tour. Kojima Productions announced that the Director, Producer and Writer of the game will be taking part at this year’s SXSW (South by Southwest for those who hate acronyms) where he will share more details about this sequel to the 2019 debut title of Kojima Productions.

The panel which is named PlayStation Presents DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Special Panel will take place at Ballroom D on March 9th 2025 at 4pm CST. It’s not known whether Kojima will be joined by any other staff or talent working on the game, but I’m sure gamers worldwide will be tuning in as it is expected that this presentation will be streamed online. However if you are at SXSW, you’ll be able to pick up some exclusive merchandise as Kojima Productions will be hosting a pop-up shop during SXSW. I guess I should ask, is anyone I know going to this? Perhaps we should connect?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is expected to make landfall exclusively on the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025.