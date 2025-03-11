Death Stranding gets orchestral with a 19 city tour this Winter

If you’re a fan of Kojima Productions, this past weekend was quite the info dump. A panel at SXSW finally gave us details as to when the next entry of Death Stranding will be available, we saw a brand new trailer for the game featuring some elements that may be alluding to Kojima’s previous works *cough* Metal Gear *cough* and of course the crux of this news post, a series of concerts featuring the music of Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Teaming with SOHO Live (who recently held a concert for Shovel Knight in NYC), Kojima Productions will be bringing the score of Ludvig Forssell, Low Roar and more to 19 cities in over 12 countries. The Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour will dazzle attendees with the sounds and sights of this avant garde video game franchise. The tour will begin in early November in Sydney, Australia and will conclude in Toronto in March of 2026. Hopefully this lead time will give folks plenty of time to play and complete Death Stranding 2: On the Beach which is set for a June 26th, 2025 release.

The tour promises to have special merchandise and some dates might even have special guests. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on March 12th so make sure you visit the tour’s website linked here to give you a heads up as to which venue will be hosting the concert near you!

DEATH STRANDING Strands of Harmony World Tour – Announce Trailer



DEATH STRANDING Strands of Harmony World Tour - Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube