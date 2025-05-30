Tune in for the Death Stranding 2: On The Beach live premiere with Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima

With the wildly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On The Beach only a month away for PlayStation 5 owners, Kojima Productions is teaming up with none-other-than Mr. Geoff Keighley for a Summer Games Fest live premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on June 8th, 2025.

The event will feature a live game demo, of course, as well as a panel discussion with special guests. Which guests will show up? I guess we’ll have to tune in to find out! Of course there will also be a livestream (embedded below), but those who are local and want to partake in the full slate of festivities can do so by purchasing tickets right here: https://web.cvent.com/event/f7243f5b-d8db-4292-9b92-eacc5a299c61/summary

The live event kicks off the multi-country and city world tour, which we reported on recently right here. Check out additional details for the event below, and make sure to set yourself a reminder for the June 8th event at 7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET.

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Game Premiere – Orpheum Theatre – June 8, 2025



DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH - Game Premiere - Orpheum Theatre - June 8, 2025

Watch this video on YouTube

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS announced today that it will present a DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Game Premiere event hosted by Geoff Keighley at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Hideo Kojima will join Geoff Keighley to celebrate the game’s upcoming launch with a panel discussion with special guests and an exclusive live demonstration of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH. Limited tickets for the DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Game Premiere are available, information is provided in the below link. For those unable to attend, the DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Game Premiere event will also be live streamed, details on where to tune-in have also been provided below. Information: Event: DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Game Premiere

Game Title: “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH”

Date and Time: June 8 @ 7PM (PDT)

Location: The Orpheum Theatre Venue ticket registration is limited and can be found here

Tune into the Livestream here

Summer Games Fest info can also be found here This event is the first stop of the DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2 – a series of events commemorating the launch of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH touring 12 locations worldwide. Full details about the tour can be found here. A Hideo Kojima game, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH follows Sam as he embarks on an inspiring mission of human connection. Joined by old companions and new comrades, he sets out on a journey beyond the UCA, traversing a world beset by otherworldly enemies to save humanity from extinction haunted by the question: should we have connected? DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller. View the latest trailer here. Hideo Kojima is joined by longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa who will direct character and mechanical design, with Ludvig Forssell and Kyle Cooper reprising their roles as musical director and title designer, respectively. Learn more about each edition and pre-order bonuses for DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, at PlayStation and select retailers worldwide.